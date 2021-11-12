Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

