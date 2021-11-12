Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $269,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $2,280,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

