Truist Securiti Comments on Vericel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $42.58 on Friday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 236.57 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.