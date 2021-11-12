Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.89

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.89 and last traded at $129.44, with a volume of 11065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,178. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

