TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. TTEC has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,052. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

