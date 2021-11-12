Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 75,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 929,065 shares.The stock last traded at $12.43 and had previously closed at $11.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

