TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SMIF traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 95.80 ($1.25). 226,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.57. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.41).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
