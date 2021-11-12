Ubex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00239568 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001060 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

