UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 63,564 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 63,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Antero Midstream worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 909,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,437,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 424,770 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 3.07. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

