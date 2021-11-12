UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,820 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of KBR worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

NYSE:KBR opened at $44.70 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

