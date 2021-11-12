UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.