UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,661 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

