UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,977 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of The Howard Hughes worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 261,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,757,000 after acquiring an additional 237,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,544,000 after acquiring an additional 193,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,216,000 after acquiring an additional 173,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $93.19 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.44.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

