UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,120 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $202,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $245,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

