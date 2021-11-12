UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 153,117 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 153,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 47.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $42,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

