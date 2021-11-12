UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silgan by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter worth about $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 64,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

