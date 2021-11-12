UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.78% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 288,022 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,886,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

XENE stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

