UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 104.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Neogen worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Neogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 11.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at $2,733,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 15.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 43.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

