UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Q2 worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTWO stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

