UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.11 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after buying an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,784,000 after buying an additional 185,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

