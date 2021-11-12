UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Under Armour worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 330,279 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $8,187,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,789 shares of company stock valued at $14,091,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

