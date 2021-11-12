UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,835 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,554 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,942,000 after purchasing an additional 840,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $26.97 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

