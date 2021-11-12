UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of ShockWave Medical worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,094,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.45.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

