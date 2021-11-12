UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.79 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BlackLine worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,610,854.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 297,778 shares of company stock valued at $35,590,400. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

