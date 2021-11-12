UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Global Net Lease worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 132.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.