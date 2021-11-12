UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Adient worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Adient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

ADNT stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

