UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of TechnipFMC worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 39.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,436 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 274.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.05 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

