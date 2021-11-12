UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Synaptics worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,641 shares of company stock worth $10,213,215 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $249.37 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

