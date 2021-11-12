UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Several research firms have commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

