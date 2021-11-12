UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $7.04 Million Investment in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 399,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Bioventus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $1,425,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $4,271,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Bioventus news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali bought 1,800 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NYSE:BVS opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

