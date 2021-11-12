UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,796 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Getty Realty worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Getty Realty by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

GTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

