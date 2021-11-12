UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,038 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

NYSE:HASI opened at $62.83 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.