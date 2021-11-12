UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 140,204 Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Agora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agora by 226.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agora by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agora by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 1,788.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after buying an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after buying an additional 361,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:API opened at $25.18 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -68.05 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

API has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

