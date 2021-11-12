UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Redfin worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth $158,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $203,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,583 shares of company stock worth $2,145,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

RDFN stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

