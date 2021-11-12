UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pure Storage worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 142,882 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 57,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

NYSE PSTG opened at $28.39 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

