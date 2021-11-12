UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

NYSE:CLI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.