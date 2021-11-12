UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,018 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

