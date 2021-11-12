UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,892 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,178,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,683,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after buying an additional 501,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $56.81 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,350 shares of company stock valued at $943,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

