UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.13% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000.

NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

