UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,959 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Shares of CHH opened at $145.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $152.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $343,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,622 in the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

