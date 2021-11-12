UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,799 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $76,648,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,418 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,911. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

