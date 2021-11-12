UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Credit Acceptance worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $672.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $283.92 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $620.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total transaction of $665,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

