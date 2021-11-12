UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,449 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tetra Tech worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TTEK opened at $178.45 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $183.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

