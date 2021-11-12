UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $132.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $102.37 and a 1-year high of $136.97. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

