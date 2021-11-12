Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $408.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $395.57 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $245.62 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.41 and a 200-day moving average of $354.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

