Ultra Price Tops $1.34 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $379.67 million and approximately $29.97 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,168.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.40 or 0.01035401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00269283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00258873 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000918 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00028223 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002009 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

