UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.11 ($15.42).

UCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €14.65 ($17.24) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

