Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $11.79 on Major Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $11.79 or 0.00018426 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $55.52 million and $19.52 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00132156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.77 or 0.00504445 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00080344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

