Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $244.00

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $243.11, with a volume of 43285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.