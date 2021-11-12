Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $244.00

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $243.11, with a volume of 43285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.56.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.98.
In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
