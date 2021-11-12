United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 368,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,076. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.73. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -6.90%.

UIHC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other United Insurance news, insider Brooke Shirazi bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad Martz bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 195,852 shares of company stock worth $643,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of United Insurance worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

